dallas-cowboys-fans-frustrated-with-tnf-performance-against-injured-titans

What was supposed to be an easy game to boost playoff position has turned into nothing but frustration for the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are wondering what in the world is going on with their team. After all, they were expecting a blowout.

While it looks like Dallas is going to win this game, it isn’t what fans expected at all. The defense was giving up plays, the offense turned the ball over, and just about everything that could go wrong went wrong.

This about sums up the feeling in Cowboys Nation right now.

I love watching the #cowboys but damn this game is boring. Idk why the cowboys always play down to their opponents level 🤦🏻‍♂️ #thursdaynightfootball — Rudy Maldonado Jr. #WeDemBoyz (@rudym480) December 30, 2022

While Dak Prescott was able to tie Troy Aikman for the second most touchdowns by a Dallas QB ever, he also threw two interceptions. There was a disconnect with the offense on multiple occasions.

Dallas Cowboys fans were suffering through this one.

Dallas Cowboys Fans Suffer Through Sluggish TNF Game

Twitter was full of some very confident Cowboys fans before the game. However, after the first half had gone by, folks weren’t feeling so good. It was one of those games that just inches on by. Perfect for this season’s Thursday Night Football trends.

Even the defense for the Dallas Cowboys was boring and left something to be desired.

“Cowboys defense wtf,” a fan said. “Let me guess Daks fault?”

No Derrick Henry, no Ryan Tannehill, and a slew of starters on the IR list for the Titans. Still, Dallas struggled. Why is that?

“A team of backups on O and D along with a 1st time starter at QB and they causing problems for us. I don’t get it, like wtf is wrong with this team?” a disappointed fan tweeted.

One thing that you know is going to happen when the Cowboys mess up – Eagles fans will gloat. Tonight was a good night for Philly supporters and Dallas haters alike.

“I don’t understand what the Cowboys are tryna [sic] prove,” an Eagles fan said, adding a laughing-crying emoji. “They not doing shit but throwin INTs and gettin their own players hurt. All for the 5 seed? Wtf is McCarthy smokin?”

So, the Dallas Cowboys continue to let frustrate fans. Some things never change.