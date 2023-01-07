Damar Hamlin Makes First Post Since Cardiac Arrest, NFL World Rejoices

On Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted on social media for the first time since the frightening moment on Monday Night Football. His posts on both Instagram and Twitter gave the NFL world something to celebrate.

Hamlin posted to Instagram and later to Twitter — sharing similar messages on both platforms. It was an incredible development, as he continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Many rejoiced at Hamlin’s posts on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner wrote, “God is the greatest let’s go 3.” Several players, including Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs and Saquon Barkley commented with the “prayer hands” emoji.

On Twitter, one NFL fan said, “Prayer works.” Another added, “This made my day.” A third commented, “We love you Damar, prayers continuing for a full recovery!”

With so much uncertainty surrounding Hamlin’s situation only a few days ago, the posts from the 24-year-old brought a sense of joy and relief to the NFL community.

Chiefs, Raiders Honor Damar Hamlin

Before Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, both teams honored Damar Hamlin. Players from both teams wore special shirts during pre-game warmups.

Some included an image of Hamlin, as well as the name “Damar” inside of a heart. Another shirt read, “Love for Damar.” You can see the images here.

Additionally, the Buffalo Bills revealed that they will be wearing special “No. 3” patches on the team uniforms during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.