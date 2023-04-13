A mascot’s job is to interact with and excite fans. That’s kind of what Dinger, the mascot for the Colorado Rockies’ was able to do with one particular fan during a recent game.

In the video of the incident, Dinger is standing on top of the dugout, doing a little dance. The mascot turns its back to the fans, shaking his tail. That’s when the fan decided to jump on the dugout and surprise the mascot by tackling Dinger.

You can watch the incident, here:

Why'd he go after the mascot like that?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qD3v4H9GIs — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) April 12, 2023

Luckily for Colorado Rockies fans everywhere, Dinger jumped up quickly and got away from the angry fan.

However, there are a lot of questions left unanswered by this clip. The most obvious is why the fan attacked Dinger? What team was the fan rooting for? Then, what happened after the clip?

There should be answers soon, though, as it’s being reported that police are now investigating the incident.

The Colorado Rockies have not yet made a comment on the matter. However, a Denver Police Department spokesperson said, “We are working with our partners at the Colorado Rockies to identify the suspect.”

According to another fan, Dinger was out on the field later in the game. So, it’s true what they always say, you can’t keep a good mascot down.

If anything can be said for this fan, it’s that at least he didn’t do this to the Philly Phanatic. He probably wouldn’t have made it out of Citizen’s Bank Park if he tried doing that, given how much Philadelphia fans love their mascot.

Philadelphia Phillies Hot Dog Night Got Out of Hand

If one thing is universally true, it’s that Philadelphia sports fans can be a little bit over the top. That’s exactly what happened when the Phillies tried to have a promotional $1 hot dog night.

The Phillies didn’t give fans anything to celebrate on the field, so fans decided to take some joy off of it. Using their relatively cheap projectiles, fans threw hot dogs at each other in a large food fight in the stands.

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023

Say what you will about Philadelphia sports fans, they do have fun and they are remarkably passionate. As long as you provide them with something like hot dogs, they can even be pretty funny. Though, throwing ice at Santa is funny in its own, dark way.