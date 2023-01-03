Fans Applaud Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Undisputed’ Absence After Damar Hamlin Collapsed During Game

Former NFL superstar and current Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe is receiving a lot of credit for his absence on Tuesday’s show. Many believe he did not appear on the program because of a controversial (and disrespectful) tweet sent out by Skip Bayless.

Monday night, Bayless fired off a ridiculous tweet after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed. Medical professionals administered CPR on the field before transporting Hamlin to a hospital.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Sharpe didn’t respond or post a tweet of his own. Instead, he simply did not show up for Tuesday’s Undisputed episode on FS1. It was a decision that received a lot of praise.

“Shannon Sharpe not on this morning says it all,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Good on (Shannon Sharpe) for skipping the show. Shannon has integrity and ethics.”

One social media user said, “I hope he doesn’t show up all week.”

Neither Sharpe nor FOX provided any specifics on the co-host’s absence on Tuesday. It’s unclear when he’ll return, though Bayless said during the show he looks forward to seeing Sharpe on Wednesday.

Pro Athletes Call for Skip Bayless to be Fired

After Skip Bayless hit send on his disrespectful tweets Monday night, a number of current and former professional athletes responded. Many believe he should lose his job at FOX over his comments.

“Are you seriously talking about when the football game should be postponed?” Damar Hamlin’s health is ALL that matters at the moment! Nothing else,” said Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted, “We need to cancel (Skip Bayless) ASAP!!!”

NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, tweeting, “Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, saying, “I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad.”