WATCH: Hockey Fan Launches Catfish Onto the Ice During Bruins-Predators Game

Predators fans love a good catfish toss. Since 2002, it’s been an oddly common tradition for Nashville fans to toss catfish onto the ice inside Bridgestone Arena. Now, as of Thursday night’s NHL game against Boston, we’ve seen the latest example of the practice.

With the Predators down 4-0 in the second period, you can see a perfectly thrown catfish hit the ice from the corner. It didn’t impact the play but, as a whole, it’s yet again a fairly comical sight.

Perfect form on the catfish throw last night in Nashville pic.twitter.com/sOu515s9eQ — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) February 17, 2023

This ritual has taken on even more life since the Predator’s run to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2017. It’s a hassle to be dealt with on the ice and, for all intents and purposes, not allowed in general. Overall, though, the sport of hockey has some of the most untamed moments in sports and, even in a loss, this hysterical prank native to Music City is just the latest example of that.

WATCH: High School Basketball Game Halted After Melee on the Court, Benches, in the Stands

A high school basketball game in New Jersey was called off on Thursday night after a brawl broke out on the court and spilled into the stands. The melee unfolded after just 12 minutes of action on the floor.

In the second quarter of a game between Camden and Eastside, a fight breaks out between two unidentified players. Things got ugly in a hurry, when benches cleared and fans started rushing onto the court.

Camden owned a 30-17 advantage when play stooped due to the fight. Below is one video from the madness from South Jersey Sports Talk:

🏀🚨Here’s a different angle of the Camden vs. Eastside melee that stopped the game in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/Q23WvpJ22s — SJ SportsTalk (@sojerseysports) February 17, 2023

Tom McGurk of the Courier-Post provided another angle of the melee that unfolded in New Jersey on Thursday night:

Some video from the melee… pic.twitter.com/4L89ww06YY — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) February 17, 2023

McGurk reported that officials postponed the game following the brawl. Fans were asked to leave the gym.

Additionally, McGurk speculated that the actions from Thursday night means Camden and Eastside could likely face disqualification from the state tournament.