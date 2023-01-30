Kansas City Chiefs Fans Line Up To Tailgate 24 Hours Before Kickoff, Force Lots To Open Early

Under no circumstance were Kansas City Chiefs fans waiting until 1 p.m. CT to arrive at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The franchise had every intention to open its lots for tailgating four and a half hours before kickoff, but fans weren’t having it. More than 24 hours prior to the game, Chiefs fans began lining up outside the tailgate lots. By 6:30 a.m., the line had stretched out miles long.

Clearly understanding the magnitude of the moment, the Chiefs’ brass made a decision. The normal tailgating time was altered and fans were allowed to begin tailgating at around 11:40 a.m. Now, this shouldn’t come as much of a shock given the passionate fanbase that exists in Kansas City. Chiefs fans have notoriously been a noisy bunch, helping Arrowhead Stadium become the loudest stadium in the world on multiple occasions.

Chiefs Rolling in AFC Title Game

The Chiefs came into Sunday’s matchup with two big concerns: How will quarterback Patrick Mahomes hold up after suffering a high ankle sprain last week and will tight end Travis Kelce play after coming up with a back injury in practice?

So far, the answer to those questions is yes — a resounding one at that. Mahomes doesn’t appear to be hampered by the injury too much, as he’s completed 13-of-19 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown in one half of play. Kelce is out there as well, having hauled in four receptions for 55 yards and a score. Kelce continues to position himself among the NFL greats. After his first half performance, Kelce sits behind only Jerry rice in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in NFL playoff history.

The Chiefs are clinging to a 13-6 lead, 30 minutes away from clinching their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.