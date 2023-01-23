NFL Bettor Wins Over $70K From Insane First Touchdown Scorer Parlay

One NFL bettor got a hunch and ended up winning a bunch. A gambler turned a $5 wager into more than $70,000 in winnings on an insane first touchdown scorer parlay during the NFL Divisional Round over the weekend.

Cameron Craig placed a simple $5 bet on a parlay in which he picked the first touchdown scorer in each of the four playoff games over the weekend. It started with Travis Kelce scoring the first touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs and ended with Dalton Schultz reaching the endzone for the Dallas Cowboys.

In the middle, Craig selected Dallas Goedert to score the first touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also correctly bet on Ja’Marr Chase to reach the endzone first for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Someone really predicted the first TD scorer in EVERY Divisional round game 😭



WOW



(via turnintrix/Reddit @fdsportsbook)

The total payout for Craig was $72,800. He was nearly in shock after Schultz scored the first touchdown for the Cowboys, capping the incredible parlay.

Life changing money!! Can’t believe that just happened!! Here’s my reaction live. pic.twitter.com/DGS9hNhonx — Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 23, 2023

And to think, FanDuel tried to get him to cash out at $1,393. It’s a good thing he stuck to his guns, otherwise he would’ve missed out on $71,000.

Picking the first player to score a touchdown in any game is difficult. To do it in four consecutive contests is insane. But that’s how you win the big bucks.

Speaking of NFL Bettors …

While one man hit a four-part parlay to cash in nearly $73,000 over the weekend, our old friend Mattress Mack is kissing $2 million goodbye. The businessman lost his wager when the Cowboys fell to the 49ers on Sunday.

Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, put a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to defeat the 49ers on Sunday. That’s not out of the ordinary for Mack, who places a number of large wagers on teams from Texas.

It didn’t pan out quite so well. San Francisco defeated Dallas 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where it’ll play Philadelphia.

The next time Mattress Mack wants to make a wager, he might want to ask for some advice from our parlay winner.