NFL Fans Lose It After Electric ‘Florida Man’ National Anthem in Jacksonville

There’s a new celebrity in Jacksonville. The music talents of a one Paul Wane are now going viral, following his absolutely electric performance of the national anthem before Saturday night’s Titans-Jaguars game.

Wane is a local musician — but not for long. After he absolutely nailed Saturday’s Star Bangled Banner performance, he might soon become an American legend.

Below is the performance, which is now going viral:

Absolutely electric scene in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/1pxad6jagB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 8, 2023

Social media went nuts with responses after seeing Wane’s performance.

“My god this rules so much,” one fan said. Another viewer added, “Florida man national anthem. The most Jacksonville thing ever.”

Another Twitter user said, “That was the most Florida Man national anthem to open a football game ever. I love it.”

At first, it seemed like everyone tuned into the Titans-Jaguars game was skeptical about this

Titans, Jaguars Honor Damar Hamlin Before Kickoff

On a much more serious note, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to honor Damar Hamlin prior to Saturday night’s kickoff. That’s exactly what both teams did.

Before the opening kickoff, players and coaches met at midfield for a moment of prayer. It was a moving scene, especially after the horrific circumstances of Hamlin’s medical emergency during Monday Night Football.

Great news did come out on Saturday prior to the Titans-Jaguars game. For the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, Hamlin sent out a post on social media. It provided a lot of comfort to NFL players, coaches and fans across the country.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”