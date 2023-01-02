NFL Fans Loved Mike Tomlin’s Explicit Statement to Kenny Pickett

Death. Taxes. Mike Tomlin winning football games when it matters. That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers fans have come to expect in life. The NFL coach might have had some growing pains with his team this season, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has come through.

Throughout his career as head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin has won. A lot. His team has never finished with a sub-.500 record. At 8-8 on the season, and with one more game to go, they will try to keep that streak alive.

During Pittsburgh’s win over rival Baltimore, Tomlin let his quarterback know who the heck he is! Kenny. Effin’. Pickett. And fans loved it.

One Steelers fan was all on board with Coach Tomlin.

“I said the same thing Mike T. I been down on Kenny but he got respect from me over these past 2 weeks.” They weren’t the only fan hyped up over Pickett and Tomlin’s moment.

Steelers Fans Lose It Over Mike Tomlin Video

The Nation, as Steelers fans lovingly call themselves, is ready for the last week of the season. If the Atlanta Falcons are what stands between them and the postseason, the mission is clear.

Mike Tomlin has set the tone with that video, and fans are responding.

“I think every Steelers fan threw in a ‘F***ing’ between screaming Kenny and Pickett after that game winner,” a fan tweeted. “I sure as hell know I let it loose a couple times.”

Say all you want about the struggles this season, the Steelers knew they wanted Kenny Pickett as their QB. Mike Tomlin wouldn’t be this invested in him if there wasn’t mutual respect there. They see a spark in Pickett, and now fans are seeing it too.

“This is f***ing awesome and I will retweet it everytime I see it,” another fan said. “Tomlin wanted him and he got him.”

The Steelers have the Browns to look forward to. After coming back from a 2-6 record to start the year, they have a chance to make the playoffs. Thanks to Mike Tomlin, the defense, and Kenny Pickett.

“Unbelievable the Steelers have a chance at keeping their playoffs and Coach’s winning season streak alive after a 2-6 start to the season. This NFL season has ben so insane,” an NFL fan tweeted.

It’s about to get even more insane if I had to guess. The regular season is coming to an end, let’s see how the playoff field ends up shaking out.