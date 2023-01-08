NFL Fans Sound Off on Cowboys’ Rough Start Against Commanders With Playoff Seeding On the Line

NFL fans have seen enough of the Cowboys in the first-half Sunday to know not to get their hopes up about a top seed in the playoffs. In fact, the post-season isn’t looking too good, either, as Dallas is ending the regular season on a sour note.

The Cowboys needed to beat the Washington Commanders to have a chance at the top seed in the NFC playoffs bracket. Instead, the Cowboys offense struggled for much of the first half. Quarterback Dak Prescott only had two completions by late in the first half. And he had a pick-six.

The Commanders took a 13-0 lead. And it could’ve been far worse. The Commanders kicker missed two field goals and an extra point. Dallas scored with six seconds remaining in the half to make it 13-6. But Dallas missed the extra point.

Cowboys Fans Wanted Top Seed in Playoffs. You Can Hear Them Booing over Twitter

So let’s check the Cowboys fans’ temperature on social media.

One fan wrote: “Well wow Dallas Cowboys. I hope this was you just not giving a crap about this game cause you sure as heck are playing that way. Never seen you look worse. Do this next week and gonna get your coach fired.”

Or how’s this one. A fan tagged several players, as if Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are reading their mentions during the game. Still, you get the idea.

“Y’all boys know we not winning a super bowl with all the int’s your boy throwing. We need Rush back. Dak ain’t him.”

The Cowboys currently are the fifth seed in the playoffs. If nothing changes, they’d travel to Tampa to play the Bucs and Tom Brady. However, there was a scenario for the top seed. The Eagles would have to lose. (They aren’t). And so would San Francisco.

“Tampa licking their chops after watching this display,” one fan posted. “TB12 may continue his unbeaten streak Va Dallas.”