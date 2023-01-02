NFL RedZone Viewers Furious as Broadcast Cuts Off Feed Before Overtime of 49ers-Raiders Game

NFL RedZone is a hit among football fans, though many were left disappointed in the coverage of Week 17 Sunday.

In the final seconds of regulation in the Las Vegas Raiders-San Francisco 49ers game, kicker Robbie Gould had a chance to win it for San Francisco as he stepped up to attempt a 41-yard field goal. The veteran Gould missed wide right, sending the two teams to overtime, tied at 34.

Fans watching RedZone were eagerly waiting to watch the overtime period until host Scott Hanson delivered the crushing news. Under league rules, RedZone was forced to cutaway from the game as it was the only remaining game being played in the 4:00 window. Effectively, it would have become an alternative to the FOX broadcast.

Hanson prompted fans to head over to their local FOX affiliate — a problem for many. Only a few markets showed the overtime period due to CBS broadcasting a doubleheader. And so, many fans missed the action.

That meant they missed 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson picking off Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Gipson returned it 56 yards, setting up Gould for redemption. He nailed the 23-yarder to give the 49ers their ninth consecutive victory.

Fans Sound Off on NFL RedZone Cutting Off Broadcast

League rules aside, fans are still frustrated with RedZone for cutting off its feed with two teams battling it out in overtime.

“NFL RedZone has to cutaway from OT game,” one Twitter user wrote. “Raiders vs Niners not on local Fox station. It’s 2023. Do better @NFL.”

To make matters worse, viewers missed one of the more important plays of the game in Gipson’s interception.

“Eh. Who would want to see a 56-yard interception return in overtime?” one fan asked. “Everyone who paid to see it, that’s who.”