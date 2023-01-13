NFL Reveals Pro Bowl Skills Competitions, and Football Fans Have Some Thoughts

Get ready for an incredibly unique, fun and entertaining Pro Bowl setting this year, NFL fans. The league is making some serious changes to this year’s All-Star event in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced the eight skills competitions that will take place during Pro Bowl Week, which runs from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Along with a game of flag football to cap off the festivities, there will be plenty of unique skills challenges for fans to enjoy.

Here’s the list of skills challenges for this year’s Pro Bowl:

Dodgeball

Precision passing

Longest drive (golf)

Best catch (similar to the NBA’s slam dunk contest)

Gridiron gauntlet race (side-by-side speed and agility race)

Kick, Tac, Toe

Move the chains (weighted wall pull)

3-part “Lightning Round” (splash catch, high stakes, thrill of the spill)

As the NFL looks to make the game safer for players, eliminating a traditional football game is a smart move. So, the league decided to add a few new competitions — along with a flag football game — to keep fans interested.

What Are NFL Fans Saying About New Pro Bowl?

Obviously, the NFL is trying some new things with this year’s Pro Bowl. The incorporation of non-football competitions has created some mixed reactions among the fans, though. Some love it. Others … not so much.

“Strongest arm? Strongest player? Fastest player? I’m not tryna see golf swings man,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Can we just get the old school QB Challenge back? That was always a fun watch.”

One social media user suggested that there be a competition where linemen attempt to field punts. That, quite honestly, would be an incredible idea.

As much flak as the NFL caught from some, there are a lot of people who love this change of pace.

“I’m kinda here for this… would like to see longest throw and fastest man added,” one fan tweeted. Another chimed in, “Just do these fun games and forget flag football.”

Do these changes to the Pro Bowl interest you? Or are you passing on this year’s event?