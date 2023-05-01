Only arrest in Toronto after Maple Leafs’ playoff win was fan arrested for slapping horse’s behind

The Toronto Maple Leafs had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night after advancing in the NHL Playoffs. A 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning sent home the franchise that had won two of the last three Stanley Cups and took the Leafs to the second round for the first time since 2004.

However, while almost all of their fanbase celebrated appropriately, one took it one slap too far.

According to a report from the Toronto Star, only one fan was arrested during the celebration after they slapped a police horse on its behind. Per a spokesperson for the police, the individual was arrested under the Liquor Licence Act for public intoxication.

“The man was released with a Provincial Offence Notice from the station once sober,” said police.

The spokesperson added that neither the riding officer nor the horse were injured in the incident.

Messing with the police when intoxicated is already a situation where you’re playing with fire. Giving one of their horses, an animal that’s naturally quite large, a good ‘ole fashioned giddy-up spank, though, more than warranted this outcome.

Hopefully this Maple Leafs fan learned their lesson ahead of Toronto’s next series with the Florida Panthers. If not, someone around them might have to pull on their reins in order to save them from a similar drunken mistake if the team were to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals next.

Snoop Dogg joins bid to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg wants in on some more sports fun. His latest endeavor is reportedly joining a bid to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

According to The Athletic’s Ian Mendes, Snoop Dogg really wants the team. He is part of Neko Sparks’ bid to purchase the franchise.

Snoop Dogg is a noted Los Angeles sports fan, such as the Lakers and USC football. So this is certainly new territory for the music superstar.

Sparks is an LA-based entrepreneur, so it at least makes some sense from that standpoint.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” a source said of Snoop’s involvement, via The Athletic. “He wants this team.

the price tag for the Senators is reportedly very high.

“Multiple sources stated the Sparks group is not intimidated by the notion of the final sale price for the NHL franchise eclipsing $1 billion (U.S.), although it is unclear how much of a financial stake Snoop has put into the group,” Mendes wrote. “A source confirmed Snoop is part of the consortium of owners as Sparks sets the ambition of leading the most diverse ownership group the NHL has ever seen. The consortium includes more than a dozen investors, with the majority of the ownership group comprised of people of color.”

“There is a belief Snoop will be able to use his connections to potentially draw other investors — and celebrities — into the Senators fold,” Mendes wrote. “And the 51-year-old appears bullish on using his celebrity power and status to amplify and grow the Ottawa Senators brand.”