Packers’ Rasul Douglas Leaves NFL Fans Scratching Their Heads with Bizarre Move

Well, there’s something you don’t see every day. Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas left NFL fans and even commentator Cris Collinsworth, speechless during Sunday Night Football. The cornerback committed one of the strangest penalties you’ll see on a football field.

Just before the end of the first half, the Detroit Lions were setting up for a field goal try in hopes of cutting the Packers’ 9-3 lead in half. Before the ball was snapped, Douglas walked up to the football and swatted the football out of the center’s hands.

Douglas’ was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Lions an easier field goal attempt before the break. Below is the bizarre penalty:

Rasul Douglas with a late entry in the dumbest penalty of the season contest. pic.twitter.com/5dHhdlfycH — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 9, 2023

Maybe Douglas attempted to prevent the Lions from getting a free practice attempt after the Packers used a timeout? He might’ve thought it was a good idea, but it clearly was not.

Michael Badgley made the 33-yard attempt for the Lions to make the score 9-6 at halftime.

Sunday night’s game could have a significant meaning for the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that he could be playing his final home game at Lambeau Field this weekend.

NFL Fans Stunned by Rasul Douglas’ Penalty

A lot of fans and media personalities watching Sunday Night Football tried to figure out what Rasul Douglas was doing on that play. Nobody really had much of an explanation.

“What in THE BLUE HELLLL was Rasul doin,” Pat McAfee said on Twitter. Charles Woodson chimed in, “Rasul was about to take his ball and go home.”

One Twitter user said, “What the hell just happened with Rasul Douglas?” Another added, “Whatever happened with Rasul Douglas before halftime – I have never seen on a football field before.”

Because it was such a bizarre moment, you have to imagine reporters will be asking Douglas what he was trying to accomplish on that specific play. Hopefully then, the mystery will be solved.