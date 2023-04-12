How many hot dogs is too many hot dogs? Penn State baseball fans might soon have an answer if their hot dog consumption rate keeps up.

On the fourth “dollar dog night” of the season for the Nittany Lions on Tuesday evening, fans ate 5,287 hot dogs. That’s more than 500 pounds of cured, cylindrical meat consumed during a single nine inning game. And 5,287 hot dogs, averaging about six inches in length, could cover half a mile lined up end-to-end.

And all that was with a reported attendance of 2,700 people.

The hot dog math is worth a further look, as Penn State athletics marketer Chris Grosse showed with this handy chart.

The statistics have been updated.



A meteoric rise! Job well done, Nittany Nation. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/B4pOlBYPxI — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙚 (@Chris_Grosse) April 12, 2023

After 516 fans consumed a paltry 681 hot dogs on March 21, the numbers started to climb precipitously.

A week later, fans consumed 1,737 hot dogs and then 3,279 the week after that. And while more fans came to the ballpark, they were all eating more hotdogs as they went. From 1.3 hot dogs consumed per patron to 1.6 to 2, the fans are in on dollar dog night. Penn State fans were doling out the dollars for their hot dogs.

Then on Tuesday this week, an eventual 11-6 come-from-behind win over West Virginia, Penn State sold $5,287 worth of hot dogs. The actual rate of hot dogs consumed per patron ticked off to 1.95, suggesting a plateau of consumption levels might have been reached.

But with a listed capacity of 5,400 and one more dollar dog night on the schedule, new horizons of hot dog eating are still available for the intrepid Penn State baseball fans. Perhaps football coach James Franklin could make a team outing of it at the tail end of spring practice.

When Youngstown State rolls in on April 18, no hot dog in State College is safe.

Texas A&M Student-Athlete Suspended for Streaking on Baseball Field During Texas Game

In slightly less savory — literally — college baseball news, the end of March was a bad time for Spencer Werner, the Texas A&M athlete caught streaking at a baseball game against Texas.

After some internet sleuths figured out his identity, Texas A&M suspended him. It’s basically standard procedure in Aggieland under athletic director Ross Bjork. If you are arrested, you also are suspended.

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who covers Texas A&M, tweeted the news.

“From Texas A&M: “Texas A&M track and field/cross country student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended per athletics department policy after he was arrested Tuesday evening.”