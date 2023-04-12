“How can you not be romantic about baseball?” Brad Pitt while playing Billy Beane ponders in Moneyball. Well, Philadelphia Phillies fans have given another strange reason why baseball will always be the most romantic sport.

Tuesday night, on the field, Philadelphia didn’t have much to celebrate. The Phillies lost to the Miami Marlins, allowing Luis Arráez to hit the first cycle in Marlins’ history. Luckily, there was plenty to celebrate off the field, as it was $1 hot dog night.

In total, 58,000 dogs were bought for the night, but when the game turned sour, fans seemed to turn on each other. Those hot dogs became cheap weapons as fans started a massive food fight in the stands.

You can watch Philadelphia Phillies fans throw hot dogs at each other, here:

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023

It’s hard to say who lost the food fight or what started it. However, it’s safe to say every Philadelphia Phillies fan looked up at the end of the night and felt like a winner.

Last season, Philadelphia made a surprise run to the World Series, where the Phillies ultimately fell to the Houston Astros. Through two weeks and largely due to injuries, the Phillies have struggled, going just 4-7. Of course, it’s early and Philadelphia started slowly last season too.

Philadelphia fans remain some of the most passionate in all of MLB. They’ll show up, seemingly, no matter what. However, if ticket sales ever become a problem, ownership knows that hot dog night is a good promotion.

The lines for the first Dollar Dog Night of the season are insaaaane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aBb9nuOEXH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 11, 2023

Surely, Santa Claus wishes it was dollar dog night at Franklin Field. Hot dogs have to be better to get hit with than ice.

Red Sox Fans Rebel Over Ketchup

Hot Dogs are a ballpark staple. There is a lot of debate about what toppings should go on hot dogs with ketchup being one of the most hotly debated toppings. Of course, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a popular option overall.

Well, except at Fenway Park, where one vendor is warning fans to avoid the ketchup, saying, “Mustard or homemade hot sauce, that’s the way to go.”

He’s not alone, with fans noticing the ketchup, frankly, tastes terrible. That’s because Fenway Park now serves gluten-free ketchup that is sweetened with real fruits and vegetables. To be blunt, it’s bad.

“I saw there was a bin over there that said no sugar, they’re serving no sugar ketchup in the park,” on fan said.