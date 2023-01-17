PHOTO: Kansas State Fan’s Hysterical NSFW Sign Allowed for Rivalry Game vs. Kansas

When tuning into Tuesday night’s Big 12 rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State, keep your eyes on the student section. You might also want to shield the eyes of any young children watching, too.

A hilarious NSFW sign created by one Kansas State student was permitted inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. It makes a reference to Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson and Kansas’ Gradey Dick.

Give a college student a posterboard and a Sharpie, and you can imagine how that went. Here’s a look at the sign:

Looked like there was some debate about whether this Keyontae Johnson/Gradey Dick sign would be allowed in the student section. But they let the kid keep it, LOL. pic.twitter.com/CgbOI4f1oo — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 17, 2023

According to the tweet, there was apparently some debate as to whether or not that sign should be allowed. Ultimately, the student was permitted to bring into the arena for the game.

That might be the first big win of the night for Kansas State.

Tuesday night’s in-state clash is one of the most important college basketball games of the week. The No. 2 Jayhawks own a 16-1 record while the No. 13 Wildcats sit at 15-2 on the year.

We’ll see if that sign distracts any players … or fans … or broadcasters during the contest.

More Trolling in College Hoops

Before this legendary sign at Kansas State made its way into Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night, we saw another rivalry game get involved in some trolling. This one came via Twitter.

Kentucky upset No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 in Knoxville over the weekend. The Wildcats desperately needed the victory and the social media team celebrated in style.

UK’s Twitter team savagely trolled the Vols following the game. Here’s the tweet, which received plenty of attention after the game:

but not for us … pic.twitter.com/Z07MELWP9s — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 14, 2023

We love seeing these little spats in rivalry games. It makes sports a lot more fun, right?

Hopefully, we’ll see more trolling after the Kansas State-Kansas game goes final on Tuesday. Although, it may not be appropriate for all audiences.