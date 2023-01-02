Ric Flair Goes Off on Twitter After Aaron Rodgers, Packers ‘Kick the Vikings Ass’

Aaron Rodgers should hire legendary wrestler Ric Flair to be his hype man. The Nature Boy gave the Green Bay quarterback a huge shoutout Sunday.

It all came after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 to even their record at 8-8.

Flair tweeted: “And My God, Did Aaron Rodgers Just Kick The Vikings Ass!! Wooooo!! Please “Get Up ESPN” And “First Take” KISS His Ass Too! I’m Watching!! And I’m Famous!! Some Of You Are Not.” And Flair used the strength emoji to emphasize his point.

And My God, Did @AaronRodgers12 Just Kick The Vikings Ass!! Wooooo!! Please @GetUpESPN And @FirstTake KISS His Ass Too! I’m Watching!! And I’m Famous!! Some Of You Are Not 💪🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2023

To give you some context for Flair’s tweet, the Hall of Fame wrestler also had been posting about Tom Brady. Let’s just say he’s a big man of aging quarterbacks, although Brady has Aaron Rodgers by six years.

Flair posted a photo of him and Brady earlier in the fall. And earlier Sunday afternoon, Flair posted “hopefully I Wake Up Tomorrow Morning To “Get Up ESPN” And “First Take” My Two Favorite Shows On Television And See Everybody From Mike Greenberg, Stephen A Smith, Rex Ryan, And My Dear Friend Ryan Clark Talk About Tom Brady, The G.O.A.T! If Not, Shame On You.” (Flair loves his quarterbacks but obviously doesn’t think much of punctuation.)

Back to Aaron Rodgers. The aging quarterback has helped resurrect a Packers team that the NFL world left for dead as late as November. The Packers, during the middle of the season, lost seven of eight games. Still, Rodgers talked as if the playoffs still were possible when Green Bay faced a 4-8 record. Now, after four consecutive victories, the Packers can make the playoffs if they knock off Detroit next Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. A Washington loss to Cleveland earlier Sunday put the Packers’ playoff hopes in their own hands.

Aaron Rodgers was a perfect game manager against the Vikings. He threw a touchdown and rushed for another score. The Packers also put up points when Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return. Plus, Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick six of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Overall, the Green Bay defense forced four turnovers. And Packers tailback Aaron Jones took some of the pressure off Rodgers by rushing for 111 yards. Green Bay built a comfortable, 27-3 lead at halftime and never looked back.

So no wonder Flair was so impressed with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. They’ve truly flipped the script for the season.