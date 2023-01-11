LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV.

Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.

The moment Shaq debuted his new haircut was too good to hide from America. NBA TV shared the 30-second clip on social media for the world to enjoy:

"That boy looking good ain't he" 🤣@Shaq shows off his haircut 😂💈 pic.twitter.com/2HasCpAqk7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2023

Shaq’s hair has been non-existent for seemingly forever. Even during his playing days, the 7-footer chose the clean-shaven look. So, it’s a bit of a system shock to everyone around the NBA to see anything atop his head.

Plenty of fans chimed in about Shaq’s new look.

“He calls that cut the LeBron,” one social media user wrote. Another asked, “Did he lose another bet to Dwyane Wade?”

Is this new look something the NBA superstar sports for a while? Or will this be a one-hit wonder?

Horned Frogs Are on Shaq’s Plate

There’s a lot going on for Shaq right now. As if the new haircut wasn’t enough, the former NBA star also has a very interesting meal ahead. He’s going to be throwing down some horned frogs.

Prior to Monday night’s Georgia-TCU National Championship Game, the 7-footer decided to make an interesting wager — with himself.

“When Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat frogs,” Shaq said. “I’ll eat a horned frog.”

Well, Georgia had absolutely no trouble with TCU. The Bulldogs cruised to a 65-7 victory on Monday night to claim back-to-back titles. Now, Shaq must devour some horned frogs.

“The face u make when u gotta eat horned frog legs congratulations @georgiafootball,” he wrote on Instagram.

For clarity, it sounds like the big man is going to eat frog legs, which really isn’t all that uncommon. If it was an entire frog, that might be a completely different story.

With this kind of bet, Shaq will undoubtedly provide some sort of video or image update while devouring frog legs. We can’t wait to see if he’s a fan of his meal.