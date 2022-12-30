South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO

South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl.

The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both Tennessee and Clemson to finish with an 8-4 record. Both the Volunteers and Tigers were ranked in the top-10 at the time.

Coincidentally, this year’s Orange Bowl features Tennessee and Clemson. So, one SC fan decided to share a message with those two teams via flyover.

An airplane banner reading, “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”

Currently flying above Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.



South Carolina’s back-to-back victories over Tennessee and Clemson ended both teams national championship hopes. pic.twitter.com/HPWlynh68Y — Tyler Ivens (@TylerIvens) December 30, 2022

South Carolina’s victories over Tennessee and Clemson to close out the season essentially ended national championship aspirations for both programs.

The Orange Bowl isn’t a bad consolation prize, but the Gamecocks clearly take a lot of pride in bursting the bubbles of two teams this year. And why shouldn’t they? It was an historic end to the season for Shane Beamer.

The banner in Miami flew overhead Hard Rock Stadium at the same time South Carolina was playing Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

We all know what’s at stake with the College Football Playoff. Everyone loves the pageantry and tradition that comes with the Rose Bowl. But there’s one bowl game that might become No. 1 in the hearts of fans … the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

This condiment-sponsored bowl game has leaned heavy on the weird, the unique and, quite frankly, the disgusting. And when you mix that with a group of wild fans willing to do anything to get their 15 seconds of fame on television, you’re in store for some fireworks.

On Friday, as Maryland and N.C. State battled it out for mayonnaise superiority on the field, one fan attempted to chug an entire jar of Duke’s Mayo.

It didn’t go well for anyone involved. The fan got a face full of mayo and everyone watching basically had to turn away. But, hey, you know it’s going to make ESPN’s highlights!

You can see the complete video (if you dare!) here.