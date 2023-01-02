Steelers Fans Outraged After Controversial Call on Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) looked as if they’d go into the half in their Week 17 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) tied at 3.

Or at the very least, down just 6-3. But one penalty changed everything and could significantly alter the Steelers’ season. Pittsburgh is still fighting for its life in the AFC playoff picture, needing to defeat its division rivals to stay alive.

A key play in determining the Steelers’ fate occurred late in the second quarter with the Ravens facing a third-and-16 at Pittsburgh’s 22. Running back J.K. Dobbins’ carry went for just seven yards, seemingly bringing out the field goal unit. However, an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on defensive lineman Cameron Heyward to give Baltimore a fresh set of downs.

The worst call in the NFL this season. Unnecessary roughness. Could cost the Steelers the game and the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/974C7YJuix — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 2, 2023

“Need to start a GoFundMe for the refs’ optometrist appointments,” one fan tweeted. “Didn’t know if you were shoved to the ground a PF would be called on you. If anything it’s offsetting. Refs have already lost control of the game. #Steelers need to control everything they can now.”

Heyward was visibly frustrated after the penalty and had a verbal exchange with teammate and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. On the next play, quarterback Tyler Huntley found rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for six. In a tightly-contested game such as this one, that call could be what seals the Steelers’ fate.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the future of the NFL – flag football,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This clown show is getting tougher and tougher to watch year after year as a Steelers fan. Steeler Nation is in another Dark Age now.”

Do Steelers Have Rightful Gripe With Officiating?

As of then and as of now in the game, the Steelers have yet to score a touchdown. Point to that, not the officiating, other Steelers fans say.

“If this costs us the game, our team is just that bad,” another fan wrote. “How about we actually score TDs on offense for once. We can’t score worth crap, and we can’t stop their back-up QB led offense.”