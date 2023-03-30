Texas A&M Student-Athlete Suspended for Streaking on Baseball Field During Texas Game

Did you hear about the streaker who interrupted the Texas-Texas A&M baseball game earlier this week? Turns out, the hooligan runs cross country for the Aggies.

After some internet sleuths figured out his identity — and he did so much to conceal it on the field — Texas A&M suspended him. It’s basically standard procedure in Aggieland under A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. If you are arrested, you also are suspended.

Brent Zwerneman, who covers the Texas A&M for the Houston Chronicle, tweeted the news about freshman runner Spencer Werner.

“From Texas A&M: “Texas A&M track and field/cross country student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended per athletics department policy after he was arrested Tuesday evening”:

"Texas A&M track and field/cross country student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended per athletics department policy after he was arrested Tuesday evening": https://t.co/EHMl7VKi5E — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) March 29, 2023

Texas A&M Cops Were Waiting for Streaker on Other Side of Wall

Police arrested Werner as soon as he successfully climbed the right centerfield wall at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Texas A&M police department charged him with two misdemeanors for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Those are Class B and C misdemeanors. A judge set his bond at $2,800. Werner made bail, then had to deal with the fall out.

So if you missed the baseball streaker, there is video. Lots and lots of it. The SEC Network broadcast the Aggies and Longhorns baseball game. The two announcers informed the folks at home that there was a streaker on the loose. But ESPN didn’t show him. We could only hear the laughter.

Horns (and pants) down in College Station. pic.twitter.com/E7quA3aOnr — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) March 29, 2023

But if you were in the stands or up in the press box, you got more than enough glances at the streaker. He popped out in right field, then ran towards the infield. Werner took a turn at first and looped towards third base. He sported a red and black lucha libre wrestling mask to cover his face. The streaker carried a sign that read “Longhorns suck.” That wasn’t all of his messaging. Either Werner or a friend took a sharpie and scrawled “Trump 2024” on his chest. So the streaker from Texas A&M did make a political endorsement.

When he got to third base, he smoothly dropped the sign and his shorts, giving the crowd a big moon. Then he sprinted to the outfield. That’s where his track training was on full display. It took him a couple of attempts to climb the wall, right in front of the 400-foot sign.

The streaker has been detained pic.twitter.com/tb9rKrYdBu — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) March 29, 2023

At least one cop was waiting for the streaker. He’d drawn his Taser. The streaker, who also was wearing gloves, dropped to his knees and held up his hands. He then fell to his belly.

Alas, the streaker didn’t help his team. Texas held on for a 5-2 win over Texas A&M, it’s first at Olsen Field since 2011. And the victory also pushed UT’s nation-leading consecutive win streak to 15 straight. The two rivals got divorced after the Aggies left for the SEC at the start of the 2012-13 athletic calendar. The baseball teams never stopped playing each other, alternating at least one game a year between Austin and College Station.