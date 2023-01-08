Titans’ Treylon Burks Fails Massively on Lateral Attempt, NFL Fans Sound Off

Treylon Burks narrowly avoided disaster during Saturday night’s Titans-Jaguars game, which holds AFC South implications. The Tennessee receiver neither cost his team a major possession in the first quarter with a bone-headed play.

Facing a 3rd-and-15, Burks caught a pass from Joshua Dobbs. Before being tackled, the receiver launched the ball into the air, which could’ve easily been taken by a Jaguars defender.

Fortunately, Tennessee retained possession. However, because it wasn’t actually a lateral and was, instead, a forward pass, the Titans received a penalty.

Tennessee settled for a field goal to close the drive. Talk about avoiding a complete disaster.

When you hit the wrong button in Madden pic.twitter.com/gaYNZmGmuX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2023

A lot of fans tuning in to Saturday’s game had plenty of thoughts on Burks’ play.

Action Network tweeted, “What did we just witness from Treylon Burks?” FanDuel chimed in, saying, “Treylon Burks with his best Jakobi Meyers impersonation.”

One fan said, “Thought he was on the Patriots.” Another added, “If this team makes the playoffs I will boycott the entire tournament and refuse to watch a single game…”

That’s a play that Burks will want to forget. Fortunately, it didn’t cost his team too much.

‘Florida Man’ Steals the Show in Jacksonville

Before the game kicked off between the Titans and Jaguars, fans were mesmerized by the electric national anthem performance by a local musician.

Paul Wane went from Jacksonville musician to America’s heartthrob after performing the Star Spangled Banner on Saturday night. The Internet went wild after he rocked out (which you can see here).

“My god this rules so much,” one fan said. Another viewer added, “Florida man national anthem. The most Jacksonville thing ever.”

Another Twitter user said, “That was the most Florida Man national anthem to open a football game ever. I love it.”

There may not be a better start to an NFL game in history.