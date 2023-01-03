Uche Nwaneri Dies at 38: NFL Fans Remember the Former Jacksonville Jaguars Guard

Sad news broke on Monday, when it was reported that former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died from acute heart failure. He was 38.

Medical personnel found Nwaneri unresponsive inside his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Ind. on Dec. 30. According to TMZ Sports, police received a call after he collapsed in a bedroom. The preliminary report indicated that he died from an “enlarged heart with acute heart failure.”

The NFL world mourned the sudden and tragic passing of Nwaneri, who played for the Jaguars from 2007-13. He played college football at Purdue.

“hate hearing about the passing of former Jag Uche Nwaneri…tough kid who showed up every week for the Jags…RIP,” one individual wrote on Twitter.

Another said, “I just heard about Uche and just shocked seeing another football player so young passing away. I’m sending prayers to his family, friends and colleagues.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars organization tweeted, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Uche Nwaneri.”

Remembering Uche Nwaneri

Uche Nwaneri enjoyed an eight-year career in the NFL, spending seven of those seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent one preseason with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

During his time with the Jags, Nwaneri appeared in 104 career games and started in 92. His best year came during the 2009 campaign, allowing just one-half sack.

“Uche Nwaneri was one of the best interior offensive linemen the Jags ever had,” one Twitter user said. “Listened to his stuff on YouTube after he retired a ton. Seemed like a great guy.”

Prior to his time in the NFL, Nwaneri played college football for Purdue. He suited up under legendary head coach Joe Tiller and became one of the program’s top linemen.

Jacksonville selected Nwaneri in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. After his playing career, he ran The Observant Lineman show on YouTube.