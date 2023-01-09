WATCH: 49ers Fan Takes Nasty Fall Into Tunnel Trying to Snag Brock Purdy’s Towel

This season has not been easy for the 49ers. However, Brock Purdy has been a bright spot lately. Fans are falling head over heels for him. Who would have thought that the Niners would have so many quality NFL quarterbacks on the team?

Since Brock Purdy took over as quarterback, it’s been nothing but good. Purdy fits the offense perfectly and seems to have his team’s respect. Not to mention his six wins in a row, five as a starter, have fans losing their minds.

After the 49ers took care of business in a 38-13 win over the Cardinals, fans wanted to cheer Purdy on. He jogged to the tunnel and tossed his towel up to the fans in the stands.

It didn’t go well for this guy.

Brock Purdy has fans falling out of the stands 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2p7xukp14d — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 9, 2023

It looks like the man was relatively fine after taking his tumble. That’s why you don’t stand and lean on the railings, y’all. But can you blame him? That’s Brock Purdy! The rookie sensation! He’s taken the league by storm and looks ready to help take the team deep into the playoffs.

Brock Purdy Puts Together Another Great Performance

Even when he doesn’t put up 300 yards, Brock Purdy is impressive. He didn’t throw a lot on Sunday. However, against Arizona, it wasn’t really needed. Purdy had a 15/20 performance for 178 yards. He was able to find the endzone three times through the air.

This San Francisco offense has come together nicely. Christian McCaffrey has been able to revitalize the run game. That has only opened up passing opportunities for the team.

What has really come around is the 49ers’ defense. They have stepped up in recent weeks. However, they really flexed on the Cardinals today. Three interceptions put Arizona on their heels. San Fran was able to capitalize big time.

Brock Purdy has taken the Niners by storm. Fans are falling from the sky just to get a chance to high-five him and catch his towel. There aren’t many backup QBs that have won their fanbase over quite like Purdy.

The playoffs are next. Can this streak of great play continue for Purdy and the 49ers offense?