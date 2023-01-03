WATCH: Bengals Fans Gather Outside of UC Medical Center in Support of Damar Hamlin

With Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, Cincinnati fans started to keep a quiet vigil outside a local hospital.

You can see the video of some of the Bengals fans gathering near the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. They still wore their orange and black Cincy gear. The game against Buffalo was one of the highlights of the NFL season as two of the league’s best young quarterbacks were set to duel each other for football supremacy.

But none of that mattered after what happened with Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo safety, in his 14th start of the season, made what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. A receiver and a safety collided. Higgins knocked into Hamlin’s chest. Players began trotting towards the line of scrimmage. Hamlin hopped up to join them. Yet moments later, Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old from Pittsburgh, collapsed.

Early Tuesday, the Bills released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. The team also said that Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It looked like a routine play, but Hamlin collapsed. Doctors revived him with CPR. Late Monday, the NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals Fans Came to Pray for Damar Hamlin

Darius Alford tweeted a video clip of the Cincy fans with the caption: “Bengals fans showing up at UC Medical Center, where Damar Hamlin is hospitalized and listed in critical condition. THIS IS BIGGER THEN FOOTBALL.”

The NFL also decided Hamlin’s situation was far bigger than a football game. The league postponed the game indefinitely. There is no makeup date, as yet.

Stefon Diggs, one of Hamlin’s teammates, showed up at the hospital. He told an ESPN reporter that he had to be there for Hamlin. A hospital representative told another ESPN reporter that there would be no press conference to update Hamlin’s condition Monday night. As midnight approached, Eastern time, the Bills, as a team, had yet to leave Cincinnati.

A Hamlin representative did provide an update on the safety’s condition. Jordon Rooney tweeted: “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

On the field, doctors needed to use CPR and an automated external defibrillator to revive Damar Hamlin. His teammates encircled the medical personnel to shield Hamlin from the fans. They wanted to give him privacy as doctors frantically tried to revive Hamlin. Players on both teams were emotional. Some wiped away tears.

And Bengals fans, who thought they’d spend an evening cheering for their favorite team, gathered at a hospital to pray for an opposing player.