WATCH: College Student Drains Half-Court Shot To Win Free Beer for a Year

Every college student’s dream turned into a reality for one Colorado State fan named Tyler over the weekend. He won free beer for an entire year after making a half-court shot at a recent Rams basketball game.

Thanks to New Belgium Brewing Company, Tyler will drink beer for free for an entire year. The Colorado State student made a half-court shot on his second attempt, sending the arena into a complete frenzy.

We can only assume that, after making that shot, Tyler is going to be the most popular student in Fort Collins. He’ll probably have a lot of new friend requests on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, too.

𝗕𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 🤯🍻



Tyler channeled his inner @droddy22 to win 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 beer for a year with this half-court shot – courtesy @newbelgium❗️#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/grNwUY9cVe — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) January 7, 2023

There’s a very important lesson to be learned here — never give up on your dreams. Most college students would be happy to get one free beer every now and then. Tyler won’t have a tab for 365 days.

Anything is possible if you believe.

Speaking of dreams becoming a reality, one college football player has inked an epic NIL deal with Popeyes. It’s one of the coolest opportunities we’ve seen in this new wave of college athletics.

Remember the famous Popeyes meme kid? Turns out, he’s an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College (DII) and has earned an NIL deal with the fast-food chain.

Front Office Sports reported that Dieunerst Collin and Popeyes reached an agreement over an NIL opportunity. Specific details weren’t available, but it’s still pretty cool to see both sides take advantage of this unique opportunity to partner together.

BREAKING: Popeyes has signed Dieunerst Collin — "The Popeyes meme kid" — to an NIL deal.



Collin is now a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College. pic.twitter.com/xC7UmuJLvY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 11, 2023

Collin is a 6-foot-1, 330-pound offensive lineman out of East Orange, New Jersey. He’s a freshman at Lake Erie College.

We cannot wait to see what kind of promotional ads, advertising and other things come out of this awesome NIL deal for Popeyes and Collin.