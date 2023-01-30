WATCH: Eagles Fans Climb Light Poles After NFC Championship Win Despite Being Covered in Grease

No matter what local authorities attempt to do to keep a postgame celebration safe in Philadelphia, Eagles fans will find a way around it. Even greasing the poles downtown wasn’t enough to keep the crazed Philly fans away.

The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Afterward, downtown turned into a madhouse.

Fans started climbing the light poles in Philadelphia following the big victory, which clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII. It might not be that great of an accomplishment had the city not greased those poles earlier in the week.

The poles weren’t greased enough pic.twitter.com/6YHAPOBqHM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2023

In addition to the Spider-Man like actions of some fans downtown, others fell through the roof of a bus stop while celebrating.

One too many folks jumped atop the structure and it eventually caved. Several fans fell through, causing quite the scene.

Despite the city’s best efforts, fans were way too amped up following Philadelphia’s big win on Sunday. It just goes to show how wild Philly is about the Eagles.

Philadelphia Greased Light Poles for Eagles Fans Safety

Earlier in the week, the City of Philadelphia greased the light poles in an attempt to keep Eagles fans safe in the postgame celebration. Obviously, it didn’t do a good enough job.

The city knew things might get out of hand if the Eagles took down the 49ers, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement before the NFC Championship Game.

“As the Mayor of this great city it is always a joy to see all Philadelphians united behind our beloved sports teams,” Kenney said. “We encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Eagles good luck in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.”

A lot of those words went in one ear and out the other.