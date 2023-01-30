WATCH: Eagles Fans Fall Through Bus Stop Roof While Celebrating NFC Championship in Philadelphia

In hindsight, the NFL might have wanted to schedule the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

That rings even more true following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory, as there’s simply no way the city of Philadelphia will be functioning as the work week begins Monday. With the franchise clinching their second Super Bowl berth in five years, Eagles fans flocked to the streets to party. As usual with these celebrations, something is bound to go wrong.

Not even an hour removed from the end of the game, something went wrong. Several Eagles fans standing on top of a bus stop roof suddenly plunged to the ground after the structure gave way.

“Philadelphia celebration videos are some of the best entertainment out there,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Yes. Yes they are, especially when you focus in on a different person with every view.

The incident was just the first of many to occur in downtown Philadelphia. Despite local authorities’ best attempt to keep the postgame celebration safe, Eagles fans found way — because of course they did. Fans started climbing light poles, which had been greased down, though clearly not enough.

WATCH: Jalen Hurts Leads Philadelphia Crowd in Rough Rendition of ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in the singing of “Fly Eagles Fly” after the game. Based on his rendition of the team anthem, it’s highly unlikely that anyone would be bothered if Hurts never sang in a public setting again.

The Philadelphia faithful, however, appeared to enjoy every minute of it. Hurts, once labeled as a man fighting for his job next season, is now the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl. Hurts didn’t have to wear his MVP cape in this one, completing 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards. He added 39 yards on 11 carries and a score.

“It’s been a lot. I’m not gonna make this about me,” Hurts said after the game. “This city? This is a special city. They deserve everything that’s going on. This is a special city. [But]we got one more. We got one more.”