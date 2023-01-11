WATCH: Fan Takes College Football Playoff Committee to Task During National Championship Game, Absolutely Loses Mind

The College Football Playoff selection committee is never going to please everyone. That’s the nature of the job. But one fan took Monday’s championship game between Georgia and TCU as a personal attack, apparently.

A Mississippi State fan (judging by his hat in a video), took to social media during Monday night’s clobbering — and he wasn’t very happy. He went on an absolute tirade about how TCU didn’t belong in the field during a 65-7 pummeling.

“College Football Playoff committee, congratulations, you need to pat yourself on the back,” the fan says. “Because you have screwed every college football fan in this country tonight. That’s what you have done.”

That was the tame part of the tirade. Here’s the complete clip:

He kinda has a point? pic.twitter.com/WOQMknCJwW — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 10, 2023

Good luck on getting that apology from the selection committee, sir.

Perhaps the funniest part of the video is the fact that it was recorded when the score was 45-7. Georgia went on to score 20 more points, which probably only added to this guy’s complete meltdown.

Monday’s game certainly wasn’t any fun for the average — or even passionate — college football fan. But TCU did beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, proving they definitely earned a spot. There’s really not much the committee can do.

Over the last two seasons, Georgia has been about as dominant as a team can be in the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs have claimed back-to-back titles and obliterated TCU in this year’s championship game.

But former UCF and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton thinks Georgia is actually very fortunate. He sent out a scorching hot take on the Bulldogs on Monday night.

“As good as Georgia has been the past two years if Jameson Williams &. Marvin Harrison Jr. don’t get hurt against them Georgia would have zero National Championships,” Milton said.

Last season, Alabama lost Williams for the championship game against Georgia. In the Peach Bowl, Harrison was dominating the Dawgs’ defense until suffering an injury and leaving the game.

Obviously, those are huge factors in Georgia’s win. But does it mean the Dawgs would’ve lost both games? It feels like a pretty big leap.