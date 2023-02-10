WATCH: Streaker Runs Onto the 16th Green at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Not even two days into the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open and things are already off the rails at the 16th green.

The loudest and most exciting hole on the PGA Tour, the 163-yard par-3 is always good for a viral moment. During Round 2 Friday, we got our first moment, though not because of a hole-in-one. Instead, we got a rowdy fan who decided to streak across the green to the delight of thousands surrounding the hole.

We got a streaker on hole 16 😭😭😭 #wastemanagement pic.twitter.com/JEmQ7paHAx — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) February 10, 2023

This wasn’t your normal streaker — moving in a circle only to be wrestled down by security. This streaker had intelligence and a bit of wiggle in him, breaking tackles and bolting down the tunnel wearing nothing but his underwear. He took off down the entire 17th hole, and jumped into the pond beside the green.

Apparently, he eventually got out of the water where a host of police officers were waiting, as photos surfaced of the man in custody. Suddenly, no more spirit from the mullet man. Given the outcome, expect less streaking and more fun within the confines of the law going forward — maybe.

The 19th hole streaker has been captured. #wastemanagementopen pic.twitter.com/rfiqXjg5FQ — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 & 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 (@LineStarApp) February 10, 2023

That brings us to some other occurrences happening on No. 16, such as a female patron going full “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a couple of Coors Lights in her hand. And of course, it wouldn’t be the 16th green at the Phoenix Open without a good ole fashioned afternoon cup snake.

One can only imagine what’s going through Shooter McGavin’s head as he attempts to read his birdie putt…

PGA Tour’s Best Jump Out to Top of Leaderboard at Phoenix Open

Amid the antics, there’s actually a golf tournament taking place at TPC Scottsdale. Defending champion and No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Scottie Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard. Scheffler is -6 through 15 in Round 2 and -9 for the tournament.

Scheffler is narrowly ahead of Jon Rahm, who finished Friday -5 to put him -8 for the tournament. Rahm, No. 3 in the OWGR, is looking for his third win of the young season.