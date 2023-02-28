WATCH: Young Hockey Fan Crushes His Entire Soda on the Jumbotron, Gets the Crowd Fired Up

A young hockey fan crushed his entire soda when he was displayed on the jumbotron at the Buffalo Sabres-Florida Panthers game.

Usually, adult fans partake in beer chugging when on the jumbotron but this young fan fired up the crowd more than usual. As some on social media suggested, he has a bright future at sporting events.

Watch below to see the young fan chug better than most adults claim they can with alcohol.

HE CHUGGED THE WHOLE SODA 😭🥤



(via spanosamantha/IG) pic.twitter.com/4jCeVNTTYz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2023

Honestly, this writer would rather consume a beer because it’s easier. The young fan made that soda look way too easy.

Does he have a problem? Should we investigate?

All kidding aside, he made the crowd go nuts and we love it. But this is not the first time a hockey fan made the crowd go crazy.

Have you ever heard of the catfish toss in Nashville?

Hockey Fan Launches Catfish Onto Ice During Predators Game

Predators fans love a good catfish toss. Since 2002, it’s been an oddly common tradition for Nashville fans to toss catfish onto the ice inside Bridgestone Arena. Now, we’ve seen the latest example of the practice.

With the Predators down 4-0 in the second period, you can see a perfectly thrown catfish hit the ice from the corner. It didn’t impact the play but, as a whole, it’s yet again a fairly comical sight.

Perfect form on the catfish throw last night in Nashville pic.twitter.com/sOu515s9eQ — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) February 17, 2023

This ritual has taken on even more life since the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2017. It’s a hassle to be dealt with on the ice and, for all intents and purposes, not allowed in general. Overall, though, the sport of hockey has some of the most untamed moments in sports and, even in a loss, this hysterical prank native to Music City is just the latest example of that.