fantasy-football-owners-lose-it-after-derrick-henry-injury-news-during-championship-week

The latest Derrick Henry injury update has NFL fantasy football owners sweating. Championship week is not going well for some. The Tennessee Titans running back has been dealing with a hip injury. There has been a lot of focus on what he’s been doing at team practices. Spoiler: not much.

On Wednesday afternoon, Field Yates broke the news to many that Derrick Henry would be doubtful for this week. The Titans and Cowboys face off tomorrow on Thursday Night Football. Now, folks will have to hit up the reserves in fantasy.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is DOUBTFUL to play Thursday against the Cowboys. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 28, 2022

After a long season, wins, losses, trades and so much more – some owners are a little upset about this. Everyone knows that the end of the season can lead to this. Playoff teams get cautious when star players get a nagging pain. Especially if they don’t have to risk it.

“I’m doubtful to win the championship,” one fan replied.

Fantasy Owners Distraught Over Derrick Henry News

If Derrick Henry doesn’t play against the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night, it will be no big deal for most. But those owners that have him in their lineups week in and week out are going to miss those points. It doesn’t help that Henry isn’t the only player at risk of missing this week.

“My fantasy championship without Henry or Hurts,” a fantasy owner replied.

As a championship hopeful in my own league this year that had Lamar Jackson as an anchor, I feel the pain of these fans. You think you have the lineup figured out and then, BAM! You’re starting Mac Jones and Russell Wilson in the playoffs.

Some aren’t taking the news very well.

“As a part-time Titans fan, full-time Saints fan, and Derrick Henry fantasy owner,” a fan wrote, “I fully rescind my support for the Titans until further notice thank you.”

During all the chaos, some even thought it was funny to see so much pain and suffering. And you know what, it is pretty hilarious.

Keep your eyes out, Outsiders. Derrick Henry is doubtful for tomorrow. Get ready to yank him from the lineup and start someone in his place, and best of luck in those championships!