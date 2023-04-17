Fenway Park Bleacher Creatures Have Themselves a Day During Rain Delay

Boston Red Sox fans know how to keep themselves entertained during a rain delay. Though inclement weather caused stoppage in play during Monday’s afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels, it didn’t stop the “Bleacher Creatures” at Fenway Park from having fun.

Fans in the outfield bleachers appeared to be having an absolute blast as the rain poured down over Fenway Park. A large group went shirtless and went full nightclub scene at point … because why not?

What's better than this? Guys being dudes. pic.twitter.com/vGhzcbdamG — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) April 17, 2023

The wild antics didn’t stop with the shirtless party. Things got even wilder at Fenway — if you can imagine.

One fan, who was probably having way too much fun, decided to start chugging beers. That’s really not that uncommon at a baseball game, right? But what set this guy apart was that he decided to enjoy his brew from his shoe.

It might’ve created a viral moment for social media, but absolutely nobody was impressed. Most of us, in fact, were disgusted.

Woodstock ‘99 is happening in the centerfield bleachers at Fenway Park right now. pic.twitter.com/imubMLIg74 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 17, 2023

We understand that in the middle of a rain delay you’ve got to find ways to entertain yourself. Sometimes those things can last hours.

The shirtless dance party was kind of funny. Chugging beer from a dirty shoe? That’s just gross. But to each their own … I guess?

Phillies Fans Get into Food Fight on Dollar Hot Dog Night

As unusual as things got during the rain delay at Fenway Park during Monday’s game, it doesn’t compare to the wild scene at Citizens Bank Park last week.

A food fight broke out among Philadelphia Phillies fans … and on Dollar Hot Dog Night. Because if you can afford to purchase 20 hot dogs at the concession stand, why not save them to use as cheap weapons?

It’s unclear who or what started the food fight. Perhaps it was the fact that the Phillies weren’t playing well in a game against the Miami Marlins, eventually falling 8-4.

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023

We’re sure the clean-up crew wasn’t too thrilled about the mass amount of hot dogs that were scattered across the stands at Citizens Bank Park after the game. But the organization probably had very few complaints about the concessions that night.

More than 58,000 hot dogs were sold during the Dollar Hot Dog Night special. So, whether fans ate them or not, Philadelphia saw quite a chunk of change enter the register for the night.

Phillies workers might want to be a little more cautious the next time, though. if you’re offering hot dogs at a cheap price, they could turn into weapons.