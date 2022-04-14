‘Field of Dreams’ Iowa Movie Site Set for Major Overhaul in Wake of MLB TV Success

The Field of Dreams movie set is getting a significant facelift funded by a Major League Hall of Famer.

And once Frank Thomas and his group, called Go the Distance LLC, are finished with the Field of Dreams project, young athletes will have a chance to fulfill their own dreams.

At a Glance

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and a group of investors bought control of Field of Dreams site last September

Plan is to give the site an $80 million makeover

Hope is to keep Major League Baseball scheduling games there each year

Thomas, the Hall of Fame slugger known as the Big Hurt, unveiled his plans Thursday for the site in Dyersville, Iowa. That’s where Kevin Costner and company filmed Field of Dreams in 1989. The movie was released April 21, 1989.

Kevin Costner attended game. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

White Sox Won Thriller in First Field of Dreams Game

The site got a big boost last August, when Major League Baseball brought one of its games there. The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees in a thrilling homerun fest shown nationally on Fox. White Sox slugger Tim Anderson swatted the game-winner, a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. In the top of the ninth, the Yankees hit a pair of home runs to forge a lead. And the Yankees official Twitter account pondered “Maybe this is heaven?” If you love the long ball, then yes. Both teams combined for a whopping eight home runs, with Yankee star Aaron Judge hitting two of them.

Fans at home loved the action and movie nostalgia. Nearly six million people watched the game, the largest audience for a baseball game on Fox in 16 years. Kevin Costner and other stars of the movie were in attendance. Just like in the movie, players emerged from the cornfields. And James Earl Jones provided an updated narration.

Frank Thomas was part of the Fox crew who called the game and provided analysis.

FOX broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas during Field of Dreams game. (Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Month After Game Thomas Announced His Purchase

A month later, Thomas and his investors bought the site. Sportico reported that Thomas bought the site for $3.4 million. On Thursday, Thomas announced that $80 million in private funds will be used to build baseball and softball fields. There also are plans for a hotel and dormitories near the original movie site.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career,” Thomas said in a statement to the Des Moines Register. “And now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete.”

Thomas’ plans is to finish the project by 2023. MLB definitely will bring at least one game back to the stadium. This time, it’s the National League’s turn, with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Cincinnati Reds. The game is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Back when Thomas first took control of the property, he told reporters: “We have people here that really want to make this place bigger and better than what it is so far, and it’s tremendous already.”