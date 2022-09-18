Field Storming After Appalachian State Win Results in Multiple ‘Traumatic Injuries’: Report

An exciting afternoon in Boone after Appalachian State’s thrilling 32-28 win over Troy on Saturday turned into a scary situation. When fans rushed Kidd Brewer Field to celebrate the victory, multiple people reportedly suffered injuries.

An alerts page on social media indicated that multiple “traumatic injuries” were sustained when fans stormed the field after the win. Additional emergency units were requested to help handle the situation.

Not much information surfaced regarding the nature of the injuries initially. However, since the initial report, the same page reports that the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC | *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT*: BOONE, NC (WATAUGA) *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT* APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY STADIUM. FOLLOWING LAST SECOND APP STATE WIN, FANS RUSHED THE FIELD WITH MULTIPLE TRAUMATIC INJURIES REPORTED. 6 ADDITIONAL EMS UNITS REQUESTED. [599] — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) September 17, 2022

Update Boone, NC *MPI* no life threatening injuries reported. #NCfire — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) September 18, 2022

Saturday’s game ended in dramatic fashion, with Appalachian State converting on a last-second Hail Mary to score the game-winning touchdown to defeat Troy. Immediately after the play, fans rushed the field to celebrate the victory.

Hopefully all those injured will recover quickly.

Wild Two Weeks for Appalachian State

It’s been a wild few weeks in Boone to start the 2022 college football season. First, the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, shocking the world.

That victory in Week 2 resulted in a wild scene in downtown Boone. Thousands of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the improbable victory over the Aggies — one of the biggest wins in program history.

Saturday’s win over Troy proved just as thrilling.

With App State trailing 28-26 with two seconds left, quarterback Chase Brice launched a Hail Mary down the field in a last-ditch effort to lead the Mountaineers to a win. Christian Horn hauled in a tipped pass and ran it in for a touchdown. It created one of the most chaotic finishes — and scenes — of the college football season.

Following the wild play, fans stormed the field to celebrate. While it’s never fun to hear of injuries of any kind during a football game, we’re relieved to learn that none of them are considered life-threatening.