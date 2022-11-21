FIFA Ticket App Fails, World Cup Fans Left Scrambling

There are some angry World Cup fans in Qatar on Monday. According to ESPN, the FIFA app reportedly crashed, leaving many fans without their tickets to enter the stadium for Monday’s game between Wales and the United States.

Tickets “disappeared” from the app and fans were unable to access their accounts or transfer tickets. After learning of the issue, FIFA released a statement regarding the app’s sudden crash.

“Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue,” the statement said. “In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for further instructions.”

Qatar has dealt with many issues and criticisms while hosting the 2022 World Cup. Just before the start of the event, it backpedaled on its decision to allow beer and alcohol sales inside stadiums hosting the event. That caused a problem for FIFA, which secured a significant sponsorship from Budweiser.

The FIFA app crashing is just the latest complaint from the early stages of the World Cup this year.

Female Reporter Robbed While On Air at World Cup

Qatar attempted to make a commitment to preventing crime during the World Cup this year. Unfortunately, it didn’t help one female reporter who traveled to the country to cover the soccer event.

Dominique Metzger, an Argentinian reporter, claimed that someone stole multiple items from her while doing a live report from Qatar.

“I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room …” Metzger said on television, per Daily Mail. “I was dancing with the crowd and I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet.

“After I finish my live report, I wanted to take my wallet to buy a water bottle and then I realized I didn’t have it.”

With an event like the World Cup taking over, it’s difficult to prevent all crime. Still, it’s not a great look for a reporter to get robbed while on air.