WATCH: Fight Between Mets, Braves Fans at Citi Field Leads to Hectic Scene

While the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fought for NL East superiority at Citi Field over the weekend, fans fought over something different. We’re just not quite sure what it was.

In the latest edition of “stupid fans getting into stupid fights,” multiple Mets fans got into a fight with a Braves fan at Citi Field over the weekend. Others in attendance captured the hectic scene from the bleachers.

The Braves fan took a fist to the face during the brouhaha, which appeared to knock him from his senses. It’s unclear what started the altercation or what the consequences were for those invovled.

This is becoming way too common at MLB games this season. It’s getting pretty embarrassing, honestly.

On the baseball side of things, the first four contests of a five-game series between the Mets and Braves went similar to the fight. New York dominated Atlanta, winning three of the first four matchups with the final coming on Sunday.

The Mets enter Sunday’s contest with a 5.5-game lead on the Braves in the NL East. Atlanta is firmly in one of the wild card spots at the moment.

Citi Field Adds to Weekend Fireworks in Baseball

At Citi Field in New York, the fireworks came from a handful of bone-head fans in the stadium. But for one AA baseball team, fireworks at the stadium came from … well, fireworks.

Fans attending Friday night’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game found themselves in quite a pickle — and not the kind baserunners get into between second and third base.

An error on the side of the fireworks crew left fans scrambling Friday night. One stray firework shot directly into the stands, causing some to panic.

Fortunately, nobody sustained any major injuries during the chaotic scene. The team said that an ambulance did transport one victim to a hospital for further evaluation on minor, non-life-threatening injuries.