Final Four Ref Sets Social Media Ablaze With Running Style During Miami vs. UConn

The Final Four can be a spectacle for everyone involved. Yes, everyone.

College basketball personnel throughout the country flocked to Houston this past weekend, as UConn eventually cut down the nets as national champions. Taking down San Diego State on Monday night, Miami was the national semifinal matchup. Those on the court took some time to get warmed up and we’re not just discussing the players.

Only three points were scored in the first two minutes of the game, with UConn hitting a three-pointer in the opening seconds. While players were trying to find their rhythm, an official was as well. Jeffrey Anderson was seen going from one end of the floor to another doing a high knees warm-up.

Even as Anderson is settling into his position on the sideline, he is still making sure to get the knees up. He does need to be loose for such an important game, running up and down the court just as players do on college basketball’s biggest stage.

You can check out the full moment here.

Final Four high knees at Miami vs UConn #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4Ch6RX1o6R — Jeffrey Anderson Fan Account (@highkneesref) April 2, 2023

While UConn has had its problems with Anderson in the past, they were able to get the win with him officiating the game. The Huskies eventually warmed up from the floor and began to see shots go through the hoop. You would like to think some high knees of their own would have helped the cause.

The move is nothing new for Anderson, who has done high knees during his time as an official. However, doing so during a Final Four game is a hilarious move in front of a national viewing audience. We encourage Anderson to continue on, especially when on the camera side sideline.

Social Media Loves High Knees From Final Four Referee

Social media went into a frenzy with Anderson doing high knees, producing plenty of jokes on the matter. As usual, Twitter produced some of the best, with people saying they have seen people use the high knees move in a non-athletic way before.

This is what I expect when I let people cross in front of my car https://t.co/Kk5QUEXljL — Briman206 (@bmcgroarty33) April 2, 2023

Me on my way to get muffins in the middle of the night https://t.co/Dji9AwTTJq — Melanie (@PapistMelli) April 2, 2023

Someone noticed there was another warmup tactic in there. Some crossing over of the feet with karaoke showed off the impressive footwork of the official. Anderson truly can do it all.

Some karaoke at the end too lol — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) April 2, 2023

And then the one that might be the best of them call, current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders got a shoutout. Sanders was known for his high stepping during his NFL days, especially when returning a punt, kick, or interception for a touchdown.