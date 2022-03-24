Fire Breaks Out at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium

A “mile high” fire broke out at the Denver Broncos‘ Mile High Stadium earlier today… well, it wasn’t that big, but things got hot. While it has been taken care of, it is bizarre. This is the offseason, so there isn’t a lot going on at the NFL stadium. Of course, Denver fans are elated because they just signed Russell Wilson, but this news comes as a surprise on an otherwise slow football news day.

“Mile High” Fire

A fire broke out at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos

There is no known cause at this time and there were no reported injuries

The fire spread to about an area of 1,000 sq ft according to Denver Fire Department

Seats were completely burnt up after the fire spread from a suite area to the third level

The Denver Fire Department responded to the incident after receiving a call on Thursday. Over on Twitter, photos of the blaze were taken. And, it wasn’t small. Thick black smoke billowed out of the top of the stadium as plastic chairs and anything else in the way were burnt up.

As of right now, there is not a known cause for the blaze. However, it started in a suite area and spread further. Construction was going on at the time of the fire as well.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

While this is the offseason and not much goes on at the stadium during this time, there were some folks on the scene. A tour group was going through the stadium and taking a look at all the cool things you don’t get to see on game day. However, they were quickly reporting the blaze that was just across the field from them.

When you go on a tour at Broncos Stadium and have to interrupt your tour guide to let him know there’s some seats on fire across the field… pic.twitter.com/4DZmTnclsD — Kate Braboy (@katebraboy) March 24, 2022

The stadium was filled with smoke. From the outside, it looked like there was something massive going on. While the fire was rather large at one point, it caused a lot more smoke than you would think. 9News in Denver has a camera that points at the stadium and they caught some of that action from outside as well. After this, there is going to be a lot more construction in that area.

Video of fire at Mile High Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H9hnV2qq4d — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) March 24, 2022

Denver Broncos’ Stadium Fills with Smoke

So, the fire department went in and did their thing. The flames stretched out to roughly 1,000 square feet or so, it wasn’t too much for the pros to handle. Once the fire was beaten, the results were astounding. Chairs are just gone, some half-melted, and a suite box that looks like it is going to have to be entirely redone.

Well, if you’re going to have a superstar QB come into town like Wilson… might as well make a nice new seating area. While they would have like to do it on their own terms, the Broncos will get the area fixed up and ready for next season. So, if that’s your favorite section to watch games, congrats on the upgrade you have coming your way.