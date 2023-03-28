Fishermen Accused of Cheating in Professional Walleye Tournament Face Serious Consequences

Two fishermen face serious consequences for cheating in a professional walleye tournament last fall. The duo recently pled guilty to cheating and unlawful possession of wild animals.

Per FOX 43, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky cheated in last year’s Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament by stuffing 12-ounce egg-shaped metal sinkers inside the fish. It added more weight to the walleye they caught — a big no-no in fishing tournaments.

Initially, Runyan and Cominsky pled not guilty to the charges. But the two agreed to a plea deal to lessen the punishment.

The two agreed to plead guilty to charges of cheating and unlawful possession of wild animals. Their fishing licenses will be suspended for three years and Cominsky surrenders his bass boat, worth a reported $100,000.

Runyan and Cominsky face sentencing on May 11. It’s expected that prosecutors will ask for six months probation and later for expungement of their convictions if the probation is successfully completed.

Prosecutors dropped charges of Attempted Grand Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools as part of the plea bargain. The men could’ve faced up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines for the charges.

The first-placed prize for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament was $28,000.

Multiple Lake Erie Fishing Tournaments Implement Safeguards

Because of the actions of Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky last fall, multiple Lake Erie fishing tournaments put new rules in place as safeguards against cheating. They don’t want similar actions to overshadow these events.

WKYC reported in November that Lake Erie B’laster Fall Brawl and the National Fishing Expos Walleye Slam put in safeguards to prevent fishermen from cheating.

The Lake Erie B’laster Fall Brawl website shared details about the safeguards.

“In an effort to legitimize tournament fishing and derby fishing the B’laster Fall Brawl will be scanning fish,” the website stated. They’ll use a device that can recognize metal and other foreign objects that could potentially be adding to the weight of a fish.

The tournament also reserves the right to seize any fish being submitted for entry. “If a fish is seized, the length and weight will be held pending further inspection,” the website says.

Typically, there’s a healthy chunk of change associated with these fishing tournaments. Organizers of these events obviously don’t want to reward cheating, so taking the extra step is warranted.

Hopefully, this is the last time any fisherman attempts to cheat the system with added weights during these tournaments.