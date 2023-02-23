WATCH: Florida Basketball Fans Hold Kentucky Player, Stopping Him From Making Play

Three fans were ejected during the Florida Gators-Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball game in Gainesville Wednesday night.

A Florida fan sitting courtside grabbed Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace after he chased towards a ball going out of bounds during the second half. The fan had his arm extended and appeared to grab Wallace by the neck, preventing him from getting back on defense.

Cason Wallace was grabbed by Florida fans after chasing a loose ball into the crowd.



Unacceptable.



The three Florida fans were ejected, but received an applause from the crowd… pretty classless. pic.twitter.com/DoGy903a26 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 23, 2023

Officials paused the game momentarily to review the incident on monitors. All of the fans involved were subsequently escorted out of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Officials did not reward Kentucky a technical foul for the occurrence.

The Wildcats got the last laugh, however, picking up an 82-74 victory on the road in SEC play. The win is Kentucky’s third straight, improving its overall mark to 18-9, 9-5 in the conference. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 25 points on 12-of-13 from the field. With just four boards, Tshiebwe fell short of tying Cotton Nash for the 2nd-most double-doubles in Kentucky history. He did score his 1,000th career point in a Kentucky uniform, the first player since 2012 to hit that mark.

Tshiebwe took advantage of Florida being without fifth-year forward Colin Castleton. The two-time All-SEC performer remained out of the lineup with a broken hand. Florida head coach Todd Golden knew the Gators’ hands would be full without Castleton.

Florida Struggles Defensively in Loss to Kentucky

“When Colin’s out, everybody has to step up,” Golden said Tuesday ahead of the matchup against Kentucky. “We’ve got to be better defensively than we were on Saturday, we’ve got to be better on the glass. We’ve got to find a way to scrap out some extra possessions on the glass.

“We did a great job on Oscar the first time. Colin was a big part of that. We’ve got to do a better job collectively of helping each other out knowing that it’s probably going to be hard for one guy to just load up and stop him for 40 minutes.”

Florida (14-14, 7-8 SEC) continued its slide, having now dropped six of its last eight.