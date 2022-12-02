florida-dismisses-qb-jalen-kitna-from-program-following-arrest

Florida dismissed redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna from the team Friday following his arrest earlier this week.

Kitna is facing five separate charges — two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Two of the charges, which still need to be formalized by the state attorney’s office, are second-degree felonies, per ESPN. Both could result to up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The remaining three charges are third-degree felonies.

Police booked the 19-year-old into jail at 3:20 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Gainesville Police Department said they received a cyber tip that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material, per CBS4. They later found another image from the account which belonged to Kitna.

Police obtained his devices and found three additional images of child sexual abuse material. Kitna told police he remembered sharing the images. He thought they were legal since he discovered them online. He was released from jail on an $80,000 bond Thursday. Conditions of his release include an order for Kitna to not have any unsupervised contact with minors or internet access.

His parents, Jon and Jennifer Kitna, will supervise their son at home in Burleson, Texas. Jon Kitna played quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Florida Down Depth at Quarterback After Dismissing Jalen Kitna

A three-star recruit out of Burleson High School, Kitna ranked No. 710 overall in the country and No. 108 in his home state of Texas. After redshirting in 2021, Kitna earned the backup job behind starter Anthony Richardson this season, making an appearance in four games. Kitna completed 10-of-14 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and a 203.6 rating. His best performance came in his debut against Eastern Washington when he threw for 152 yards and a score.