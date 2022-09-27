Florida Gators Reschedule Saturday’s Game Due to Hurricane Ian

As the entire state of Florida prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the University of Florida Gators announced plans to reschedule Saturday’s football game against Eastern Washington due to the storm.

In a tweet on Tuesday (September 27th), the Florida Gators revealed their backup plan for the upcoming game. “Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Saturday, October 2nd, at noon. All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday.”

Along with the game being rescheduled, The University of Florida announced that classes as well as all academic and student-related activities (including online classes) are canceled on Wednesday through Friday as the university braces for Hurricane Ian.

“Most game day activities, including tailgating, will remain the same for Sunday, ” the University of Florida shared. “With the exception that there will be no road closure of University Avenue, resulting in a modified Gator Walk. Complete details for Gator Walk will be available later in the week.”

The University of Florida vs Eastern Washington game’s reschedule news comes just hours after the Walt Disney Company began exacting thousands of guests out of Disney World. It was noted that Hurricane Ian is expected to become a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches landfall in the Sunshine State. The hurricane previously hit Cuba as a Category 3. It will likely hit Tampa Bay by late Wednesday or the early hours of Thursday.

The University of Florida Announces Campus Operations & Closures During Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday (September 27th), The University of Florida released more information about the campus operations and closures during Hurricane Ian.

It was revealed that the University of Florida is planning to close on Wednesday through Friday, with only essential personnel reporting for work. “Essential employees should check with their supervisors regarding scheduling. UF Health personnel and others at locations throughout the state should follow their local government’s guidance and check with their supervisors for information regarding reopening of their work locations.”

The University of Florida further explained that residence halls will remain open during the storm. Students who live in residence halls are recommended to shelter in place. “Students who live off campus generally should also shelter in place. Additionally, the Southwest Recreation Center will open as a shelter at 6 p.m. Wednesday for UF students, faculty and staff and their families. UF affiliates must bring their Gator 1 card for identification.”

The University shared notices of any other scheduling changes may be found through a soon-to-be-established section of the school’s website. “As always, students and employees in need of immediately should call 9-1-1,” the school shared. Students are also encouraged to contact U Matter We Care services. Employees are told to call the Employee Assistance Program.

The university expects to reopen and resume classes and normal campus operations on Saturday (October 1st).