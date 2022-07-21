Florida High School Football Star Sam Bruce Cause of Death Released

The cause of death for Sam Bruce, the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce, has been revealed. Back on April 27, Bruce was in a minor car accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and suffered a heart attack on the side of the road.

TMZ acquired a Broward County examiner’s medical report that stated Bruce had coronary heart disease. The report says the manner of death was “natural.”

Former Florida high school football star Sam Bruce — who briefly was part of the 2016 Miami Hurricanes team — died due to a heart attack … according to the medical examiner's report. https://t.co/gcSMJJANT7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2022

A woman who called 9-1-1 at the time said a few folks saw the crash and were trying to get him out of the car. But Bruce was locked inside and appeared to be convulsing while his foot was on the gas, spinning the tires. So, no one could safely get to him.

First responders arrived on the scene as quickly as possible and performed CPR on Bruce. They transported him to a local hospital, but passed away soon after.

Sam Bruce Briefly Played for the Miami Hurricanes in 2016

Bruce was a high school football star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. He helped the Raiders win back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.

He went to the University of Miami for only a few months. But he was dismissed due to multiple violations of team rules. In a podcast last year, Bruce shared that he had fallen asleep during team meetings. He also missed the team bus on game day against Florida State.

After the Hurricanes dismissed him, Bruce continued his college football career at Mississippi State Gulf Coast Community College and Southeastern University.

At the time of Sam Bruce’s death, NFL wideouts Chad Ochocinco and Robby Anderson both send out tweets in his honor:

Sam Bruce 💔 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 28, 2022

“Sam Bruce 💔,” the former Cincinnati Bengals star wrote at the time.

Um Finna be like Sam Bruce in the open field this year bra gone live thru me 🕊🙏 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) April 28, 2022

“Um [sic] Finna be like Sam Bruce in the open field this year bra gone live thru me 🕊🙏,” Anderson shared.