WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game

Hockey is one of the few sports where there can be literal blood between two rivals. Most are between some of the most historic franchises in the NHL — mainly from the Original Six. However, a new age rivalry took center stage on Monday night.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have been battling it out in the Atlantic standings over the past few years. Geographically, the rivalry makes sense as well with both being in the Sunshine State. While a regular season game in February might not have the players fully amped up, the fans were ready to go.

Tampa Bay was in Miami to face off against the Panthers, will both sets of fans packing into the FLA Live Arena. Emotions might have boiled over for one particular Lightning fan while his team was getting blown out.

A fight broke out between the fan and the Panthers mascot, Viktor E. Rat. People on the scene could not figure out if this was a staged arrangement or serious frustration. Either way, it’s a hilarious video for us to watch at home.

You can watch the full moment here.

Panthers mascot vs Lightning fan. Talk about absolute electricity. @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/J148eldQbj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2023

Florida Panthers Blow Out Tampa Bay Lightning

Some people are looking for a reason to fight, especially if they are bored. Most Tampa Bay fans were bored with Monday’s game, watching their team get blown out by the Panthers. When the final horn sounded, Florida was the winner by the score of 7-1.

Fans were cheering on as the fight occurred before the mascot and fan went their separate way. Other team employees walked away with Mr. Rat, while the fan grabbed a sweatshirt. He was seemingly right behind them walking out of the section.

No matter the scenario, a bizarre situation for everyone involved. However, hockey is the one sport where fighting is almost encouraged.