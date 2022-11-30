Florida QB Jalen Kitna, Son of Ex-NFL Star Jon Kitna, Arrested

Police reportedly booked Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna into the Alachua County Jail Wednesday.

Kitna is facing five separate charges — two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to TMZ Sports. Police booked the 19-year-old into jail at 3:20 p.m. ET. The Gainesville Police Department said they received a cyber tip that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material, per CBS4. They later found another image from the account which belonged to Kitna.

Police obtained his devices and found three additional images of child sexual abuse material. Kitna told police he remembered sharing the images. He thought they were legal since he discovered them online.

Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jalen Kitna, was part of the Gators’ 2021 recruiting class. A three-star recruit out of Burleson High School, Kitna ranked No. 710 overall in the country and No. 108 in his home state of Texas. After redshirting in 2021, Kitna earned the backup job behind starter Anthony Richardson this season, making an appearance in four games. Kitna completed 10-of-14 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and a 203.6 rating. His best performance came in his debut against Eastern Washington when he threw for 152 yards and a score.

Florida addressed the situation Wednesday in a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the statement reads, via Nick de la Torre of On3. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

Florida in Tough Spot After Suspending Jalen Kitna

There had been speculation that Kitna could start in Florida’s (6-6) bowl game given the uncertainty surrounding Richardson. Richardson, a draft-eligible prospect, could opt to skip out on his team’s bowl game and enter the NFL Draft.

In his first full season under center, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 654 yards and nine scores on the ground. If Richardson does not play in the bowl game, Florida will likely turn to Jack Miller, who sits third on the depth chart.

The redshirt freshman transferred to Florida from Ohio State ahead of the season. He has not seen any in-game action this season.