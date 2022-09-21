Floyd Mayweather Wants 2023 Rematch Against Conor McGregor, Social Media Has Thoughts

Floyd Mayweather has said he wants a 2023 rematch against Conor McGregor, saying that the highly-anticipated rematch would be a professional fight.

The huge crossover fight in August 2017 in Las Vegas ended with Floyd “Money” Mayweather securing a tenth-round TKO victory.

Mayweather revealed he currently is in “final negotiations” with McGregor over a 2023 rematch.

Mayweather talked about his plans for the rest of the year and potentially facing McGregor in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail.

Mayweather said: “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.”

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight,” he said. “But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

Mayweather said he preferred an exhibition match because “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals,” he said. “But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

The last professional fight Mayweather had was his bout with Conor “The Notorious” McGregor. The fight increased his total to 50-0-0.

Mayweather reportedly earned around $280 million from the blockbuster bout.

Meanwhile, McGregor took home a reported $130m from what was his first and only boxing fight thus far in his career.

Fans React to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Rematch Most Likely Happening

Since, McGregor has suffered three losses in his past four UFC fights. He took time away from the ring after breaking his leg against opponent Dustin Poirier.

However, while attending the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, McGregor said he wanted to return to boxing.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” he said. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there.”

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

“Floyd Mayweather is about to make Conor McGregor and the sport of MMA rich and famous AGAIN. Lol charity work,” one person wrote.

Boxing editor Michael Benson reported: “Floyd Mayweather has stated that the venue for his potential rematch with Conor McGregor would be the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He said he’d want upwards of $100million if this is a real fight, not an exhibition.”

Others wanted Floyd to meet McGregor in his territory this time. “Go to the octagon Floyd, it’s now your turn to make it interesting. Or are you scared? Or your legacy it’s pure BS?”

However, others online praised the move and didn’t blame Mayweather. “Smart, can’t be mad at him for this.”