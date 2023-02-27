Fly Ball Causes MLB Vendor to Lose All the Beers in his Crate in Hilariously, Embarrassing Fashion

There’s no better combination in sports than beer and baseball. Well, unless the baseball finds a way to spill your beer, then there’s a problem. One vendor at an MLB spring training game learned that lesson the hard way.

In a Grapefruit League game between the Houston Astros and New York Mets, a foul ball resulted in a beer vendor losing a good chunk of his potential sales. He attempted to get out of the way … but there was just nothing he could do.

That's at least $500 of beer pic.twitter.com/4eLmVVal5d — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 25, 2023

It seemed like all the vendor could say after the spill was, “really?” That’s not a scene you see too frequently, so it added an element of entertainment to the game.

As the broadcasters pointed out, no fans really rushed to attempt to steal any of the spilt beer. Sure, they chased down the foul ball, but the vendor didn’t have to chase anyone down for taking a cold beer.

This is why you always have to keep your eye on the ball, even if you’re not playing in the game.

More MLB Spring Training Excitement … Without the Beer

Who says there’s no drama in MLB’s spring training? As if the beer vendor disaster wasn’t enough, we had a situation unfold between St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and umpire C.B. Bucknor.

When Marmol and Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez met at home plate to exchange lineup cards, Marmol attempted to shake Bucknor’s hand. The umpire declined.

After the game, Marmol expressed his disappointment and frustration.

“I went into that game pretty certain of my thoughts on him as an umpire,” Marmol said, per Sports Illustrated. “They weren’t very good and it shows his lack of class as a man. I chose my words wisely. I just don’t think he’s good at his job and it showed his lack of class as a man.

“It’s not an olive branch. It’s just respect. You can have disagreements. You still go to home plate. Any time I get thrown out of a game, I will go to home plate the next day for that very purpose. It’s unfortunate. I went out to home to shake his hand. He didn’t want to. He has zero class.”

The MLB is investigating the situation.

The spat between Marmol and Bucknor dates back to a game last August, when Bucknor tossed Marmol from a game for arguing. Clearly, there’s still some beef there.