WATCH: Three Separate Fights Break Out in Insane 16-Second Span During Flyers vs. Wild

Three separate fights broke out between the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild in a 16-second span.

In the first period, the Flyers and Wild pulled out all the stops for an all out brawl, essentially. It’s rare to see fights on a regular basis in the NHL anymore, but this was quite the event for the Minnesota crowd.

Watch below to see the insane sequences.

Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers drop the gloves straight off the draw for a heavyweight tilt#mnwild | #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/n77POhaF1M — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 27, 2023

Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers dropped the gloves right off a puck drop. Sheesh, way to go at it fellas.

It was even better because the two got the spotlight put on and were isolated until they started throwing punches. Get them a UFC contract stat! Well, not really.

Next came fight No. 2:

WADE ALLISON VS SHAW pic.twitter.com/VmkUTkhwvG — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) January 27, 2023

Wade Allison and Mason Shaw came to scrap next. This was the second of three quick fights between the Flyers and Wild.

This one did not come off a faceoff. Instead, this happened right at the end of a play. Heck, this should be college wrestling. Look at that takedown from Allison!

Ready for another fight from the Flyers and Wild? So are we.

Here is fight No. 3:

ZACK MACEWEN SAID MY TURN pic.twitter.com/CxYto72KOH — TLY (@TheLibertyYell) January 27, 2023

Zach Macewent and Marcus Foligno decided they had enough as well. The announcers were even flabbergasted at this moment.

Props to the Flyers and Wild for doing this. It is rare. Perhaps it was even a treat.

Sure, the Flyers and Wild had three fights in 16 seconds. It could’ve been better than the game because you’ll never see that again, or at least not for a while.

The Flyers weren’t called the Broad Street Bullies once upon a time for nothing.